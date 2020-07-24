LeDonna Joy Gommels
Iowa City - LeDonna Joy Gommels, 81, of Iowa City passed away suddenly on July 22, 2020 at Mercy Hospital from complications of a heart attack.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where visitation will be held prior to the service from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. Please respect social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in Varina, Iowa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Courageous.
Survivors include her husband Jim of Iowa City, IA; daughter Michelle (Joe) Knopp of Batavia, IL; grandson Corey Knopp of Batavia, IL; sister-like cousin Eldona (Duane) Hornor of Albert City, IA, and brother-like cousin Lynn Krogstad of Newell, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com
, where online condolences may be sent to the family.