LeDonna Joy Gommels
LeDonna Joy Gommels

Iowa City - LeDonna Joy Gommels, 81, of Iowa City passed away suddenly on July 22, 2020 at Mercy Hospital from complications of a heart attack.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where visitation will be held prior to the service from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. Please respect social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in Varina, Iowa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Courageous.

Survivors include her husband Jim of Iowa City, IA; daughter Michelle (Joe) Knopp of Batavia, IL; grandson Corey Knopp of Batavia, IL; sister-like cousin Eldona (Duane) Hornor of Albert City, IA, and brother-like cousin Lynn Krogstad of Newell, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
