Lee C. McMann
Walker - Lee C. McMann, 67, of Walker, Iowa, formerly of Marengo, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home in Walker. Private family services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, with Reverend David Renfro officiating. Burial will take place at Marengo Cemetery in Marengo, Iowa.
Lee was born July 24, 1952, in Marengo, the son of Joseph and Eileen (Vogt) McMann. He graduated from Iowa Valley High School and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. On October 22, 1983, Lee was united in marriage to Bonnie Louise (Morgan) Rebal at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Lee enjoyed listening to music, collecting old classic records, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Lee is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Bonnie L McMann of Center Point, Iowa; step-son, Brian Rebal of Cedar Rapids; step-grandson, Gage Rebal; sister, Karen (Paul) Hallberg of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Neale (Nancy) McMann of Blairstown, Iowa and Marlyn McMann of Cedar Rapids; and four nieces, Karmen Anderson, Kristene Honzik, Susan Manson, Sandy (Robin) Tomney.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2020