Lenore Sawyer Bradley Lekin Obituary
North English - Lenore Sawyer Bradley Lekin passed away January 21, age 98 at the English Valley Care Center, North English, Iowa.

Surviving are three children, Gerald (Pat) Bradley, Arvene (Betty) Bradley of Ottumwa and Carolyn (Steve) Hufferd of Iowa City. Grandchildren, Bryan Bradley, Jeff (Marsha) Bradley, Debbie (Scott) Bemis, Joan Ochoa (Juan) and Greg (Amy) Robertson. Great grandchildren, Spencer, Morgan, Taylor and Tarin Bradley, Ethan and Cael Bemis, Ian and Tatiana Ochoa, Breck and Kynley Robertson.

Predeceasing Lenore was great grandson Tyler Bradley and step daughter, Doris Reinert.

Visitation Saturday, January 25 from 12:00-1:30PM at Powell Funeral Home in North English. Services at 1:30PM at Powell Funeral Home. On line condolences [email protected]
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
