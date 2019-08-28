|
|
Leonard F. Herink
Tama - Leonard F. Herink, 87, of Tama, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Iowa River Hospice House, Marshalltown, IA.
Leonard was born on December 26, 1931 to Frank and Tina Herink. He attended school in Belle Plaine. Leonard served in the U.S Army in Germany.
Leonard was a farmer and carpenter, he also enjoyed cutting wood and mowing lawn. After he quit farming, he worked for Frank Hayek and helped Tom Ledvina on their farm's. He looked forward to going out to the Ledvina farm and assisting anywhere he could, from racking and mowing hay, feeding baby caves, mowing or just cleaning the shop. He liked keeping busy and feeling helpful. He truly cared for others and was always willing to lend a hand. If he didn't feel like doing anything, he would come sit out on the farm and swing on the patio. Leonard adored seeing and watching the kids play or hearing about what they were up to. He was like part of the Ledvina family for over 30 years. He was honored to take part in the Honor Flight in 2018, with Tom.
Outside of helping on the farm, Leonard liked doing puzzles and loved trains. Leonard's faith was very important to him. He was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Tama.
At Prairie Village he enjoyed sitting outside with friends. He was a very likeable, loving person. Leonard lived a good life and passed away peacefully.
He is survived by his family, Tom and Loretta Ledvina, TJ, Amy and Karly Ledvina, Travis, Nicole, Claire and Carver Ledvina, Jason, Tonya and Stella Reicher, Tyler, Kaitlin and Leon (his namesake) Ledvina, Beau, Bexley and Berkley Stechcon, Jake, Shelby, Bentley and Oakley Stechcon, Aubrey Stechcon and distant cousins.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Tama, IA. Visitation is prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m. with a rosary at 9 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Vining, IA with military honors.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 28, 2019