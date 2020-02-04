|
|
Leroy Bral
Marengo - Leroy Rene Bral, age 91, of Marengo, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Marengo, with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Marengo, at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020. Visitation: 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Leroy Bral Rolle Bolle Memorial, c/o Kloster Funeral Home, 298 W. Washington St., Marengo, Iowa 52301.
Leroy Rene Bral was born November 22, 1928 in the Victor area. He was the proud son of immigrant parents, August and Margarette Buysse Bral, from Lembeke, Belgium. They came to the United States in 1920 and settled in the Victor Iowa area. Leroy attended country schools in Iowa County, mostly in Sumner Township. At the young age of 13, he worked the family farm with his father when his older brother Emil was drafted.
On October 14, 1950, Leroy married Dorothy Kelly at St. John's Catholic Church in Blairstown, IA. In March of 1951, just a few months after their wedding, he was drafted to the United States Army. He was in the 112th infantry of the 28th division. He began his service as a private in Fort Riley, KS. He then proceeded to Camp Atterbury, Indiana, then on to Fort Bragg in North Carolina where he waited for his orders. He was sent to Heilbronn, Germany where he remained for the final 13 months of his service. He became a corporal in February 1952 and was in officer training when he completed his two year stint.
Leroy & Dorothy started farming southwest of Marengo after his return, proudly farming with I-H Tractors. Leroy was a member of the American Legion and the St Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Belgium to visit family, learning about his rich Belgium heritage. He also enjoyed viewing I-H tractors on the RFD TV. But his great passion was his love of the game, Rolle Bolle, playing with his family and friends, and mentoring many of the younger players.
Leroy is survived by his four children, Barbara Roggentien, Richard Bral (Conna) both of Marengo, David Bral (Juli) of Montezuma, and Catherine Horgan (Stephen) of Atlanta, GA; 11 Grandchildren Tascha (Kirk) Naber of Overland Park, KS, Traci Nandi (Partha) of New York City, NY, Toby (Kristen) Bral of Marengo, Robert (Lindsey) Roggentien of Costa Mesa, CA, Nicholas (Tammy) Bral of Marengo, IA, Christina (Quantez) Roggentien of Atlanta GA, Cale (Samantha) Bral of Solon, IA, and Riley, Kathleen, Connor, Brendan Horgan of Atlanta GA; 11 Great Grand Children, Lauren and Cameron Naber of Overland Park KS, Owen and Derek Bral of Marengo, IA, Jayden and Alexandria Nandi of New York City, NY, Christian LaGrange, Kendra Jo and Barrett Bral of Marengo, Lucas Bral of Solon and Grayson Harper of Atlanta GA.
He was preceded in death by Dorothy, his beloved wife of 61 years, in November 2011, a son in law Mikel Roggentien, in 2014, his parents August and Margarette Bral, and siblings Emil Bral and Marion Gorsch.
Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020