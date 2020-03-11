Services
LeRoy M. Duwa

LeRoy M. Duwa Obituary
LeRoy M. Duwa

Hills - LeRoy M. Duwa, 97 years old, of rural Hills, passed away March 10, 2020, at Lantern Park Specialty Care surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hills, where visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7pm. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Richmond, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to Iowa City Hospice. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
