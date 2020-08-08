1/1
Leroy Stalkfleet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Stalkfleet

Muscatine - Leroy Louis Stalkfleet, 81, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Ivy at Davenport.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. If you would like to send a memorial or donation and see someone in need, please be kind and pay it forward. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Leroy was born on December 29, 1938, in Nichols, the son of Frank and Jessie Mills Stalkfleet. He married Carol Ann Pantel on June 26, 1960, celebrating 60 years of marriage together.

He started farming in 1974 and retired in 2010. He also retired from Hon at 55 years old. He worked construction, building, roofing, laying cement, and installing garage doors for many families.

Leroy enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing in Texas Holdem tournaments, and going to casinos with Carol. After his children graduated and moved on, he became a certified referee. He was a cub scout leader and loved coaching. He coached city league baseball, women's league softball, and he took several senior boys baseball teams to state. He coached his cub scout softball team, and played and coached beer league fast pitch baseball. He also loved dancing with his wife, Carol.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge, American Legion, and Isaac Walton League.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Carol of Muscatine; two children, Bret Stalkfleet and wife, Christina, of Muscatine, and Brenda Stalkfleet of Bettendorf; three grandchildren, Jared and wife, Kelly, Jessica and Nicholas; and two great grandchildren, Klaire and Karter.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 13 siblings.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-3314
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved