Linda Howsare
Linda Howsare

Iowa City - Linda Lee Howsare, 78, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Iowa City Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Christ the King Lutheran Church with Rev. Connie Spitzack officiating. Graveside Committal will be at 2 PM Monday at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazleton, Iowa. Visitation will be after 9:30 AM, Monday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Iowa City Hospice, or Mercy Home Services.

Linda was born on September 8, 1942 in Waterloo, the daughter of Earl and Dorothy Mae (Smith) Ehlers. On August 2, 1969 Linda married Loren Howsare at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Aurora, IA.

Linda was employed at UIHC for 22 years, retiring in 2001.

Linda was a devoted member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, where she was involved with the Prayer Shawl Ministry, Bible Study, and quilting. Linda was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Linda is survived by her brother, Robert (Deborah) Ehlers of Salem, OR; her nephew, Christopher Ehlers of Salem, OR; several cousins; and many dear friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Loren, on July 17, 2020

Friends may view the funeral service by going to the Zoom link which may be found on Linda's obituary page under the Tribute Wall at www.lensingfuneral.com.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

