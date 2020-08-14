Linda Ingols Dole
Linda Ingols Dole was born on March 28, 1939 to Robert and Mary (Guiler) Ingols. She grew up in Parkersburg, West Virginia and died in Houston, Texas on August 5, 2020.
At Marietta College in Ohio, she earned a BA in Mathematics (1960), was on the college debate team, was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. Linda began law school at Cornell in 1961. It was there she met her husband of 58 years, Richard Fairfax Dole, Jr. They were married on November 12, 1961 and shortly thereafter, Linda decided to defer her law school studies to start a family.
After a short time in Ann Arbor, MI the Dole family moved to Iowa City, IA where Richard taught at the University of Iowa Law School. Linda served as the President of the Iowa City League of Women Voters. She also served a short stint as a part-time magistrate for the municipal city court in Iowa City before returning to her law studies. She graduated with highest distinction from the University of Iowa Law School in 1978 where she was on the Board of Editors of the Iowa Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif.
Upon Linda's graduation, the family moved to Houston where Richard became a chaired professor at the University of Houston and Linda became an associate with the law firm of Baker & Botts. Linda became a partner in the Business Finance section of the law firm of Andrews & Kurth in 1988 where she practiced law for the remainder of her career. She was described often as "brilliant," "gifted" and "a lawyer's lawyer." After she retired from the practice of law, she was taught courses at both the University of Houston Law School and South Texas College of Law.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Ingols, Jr., her dear aunt Lois Ewers and her favorite cousin Joyce Elaine Huyett. She is survived by her husband, Richard, her children Richard F. Dole, III of Houston; Robert P. Dole and his partner Kimberly Weinberg of Austin; her daughter Mary Grace Dole Dayian and husband Daryl Dayian of Providence, Rhode Island and the great joys of her life, her grandchildren Hannah Ruby Dayian and Henry E. Dayian, as well as many dear friends and her loving church community.
A celebration of Linda's life will take place on Sunday, August 16 at 10:00 am at Bradshaw-Carter in Houston, Texas, which, due to COVID gathering restrictions, will be for her immediate family only. All are invited to watch the service online live by clicking on the live stream link at the bottom of Linda's obituary at www.bradshawcarter.com
, beginning at 9:50 am. In lieu of flowers, the family that contributions to Christ Church Presbyterian, Bellaire, TX where Linda was member or KUHF Houston Public Radio.