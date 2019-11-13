|
Linda Louise Jones (Berry)
Seattle - Linda Louise Jones (Berry) died peacefully while surrounded by her family on November 9, 2019 in Seattle, WA due to complications following a stroke. She was 78 years old.
Linda was born on August 23, 1941 in Fairfield, IA to her parents, John and Mary Berry. In 1963 she graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Music Education and also married Morgan Jones on August 18th, 1963. After marriage, Morgan and Linda moved to the Chicago area where they lived for many years before returning to Iowa City to work and raise their family. Linda spent most of her professional career as the Orchestra Director at Northwest Junior High and West High School in Iowa City, IA.
Linda and Morgan moved to Gold Canyon, AZ for retirement. Here she found a like-minded community who shared her passion for music. She dedicated her remaining time to playing piano, violin, organ and singing at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church. In addition, she spent time traveling to and from Seattle, WA to be with her children and grandchildren.
Linda was a truly dedicated, talented and professional musician. She taught and played piano, organ and violin as well as inspired thousands of students and friends to develop as musicians with many becoming professionals in the field of music. During her retirement, she continued practicing piano at home up to 8 hours a day just for the joy of it.
Linda is survived by her husband, Morgan Jones of Bellevue, WA; her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Wanda Berry of Homewood, IL; her sister Joyce Brown of Keokuk, IA; her son and daughter-in-law, Hayden and Elaine Jones of Seattle, WA and their daughter, Charlotte; and her son and daughter-in-law, Rhys and Brooke Jones of Woodinville, WA and their children Elinore and Noel.
A memorial service will take place on November 23rd at 3pm at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church in Gold Canyon, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to:
JDRF - Junior Diabetes Research Foundation
http://bit.ly/2XbCGCu
Next of Kin: Rhys Jones, 17900 185th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019