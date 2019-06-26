|
Linda Louise Kratoska
Chelsea - Linda Louise Kratoska, 70, of Chelsea, IA passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home.
Services are 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Linda was born July 8, 1948 to Orie and Emma (Hernik) Brown in Belle Plaine. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School. Following school, she worked for Funks Seed and the Belle Plaine Nursery, then later for Amana Refrigeration and the Meskwaki Casino. On July 22, 1967, Linda married Robert Kratoska at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Chelsea. Together the couple lived in Vining before moving to Chelsea in 1975.
Linda enjoyed long distance phone calls, baking cakes, going to the casino and her TV shows. She was a hard worker, working with her husband on the farm after her shifts at Amana and the Casino. Most of all she had a love for her grandchildren, they were her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Travis) Jacobi of Chelsea; grandchildren, Joseph (Cassie) Kratoska of Cedar Rapids, Eric (Allison) Homan of Toledo, Lacey and Jeffrey Jacobi of Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Dominic Homan and one on the way; brothers, Kenneth (Jackie) Brown of Belle Plaine, Robert and (Carol) Brown of North Carolina and many more loving family and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Kratoska and a brother.
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 26, 2019