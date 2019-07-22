|
|
Linda M. West
Iowa City - Linda M. West, 69, of Iowa City passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at UIHC following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2301 East Court Street, Iowa City, where the family will greet friends from 9:30 to 11 AM, prior to the funeral service. Pastor Larry Lemke will officiate. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Linda, daughter of Walter and Pauline (Spieth) Hultgren was born on March 2, 1950 in Des Plaines, Illinois where she graduated from Maine West High School. Linda attended Western Illinois University and met the love of her life, Rob West. They got married August 30, 1969 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Des Plaines.
Linda stayed busy at home doing what she loved most, raising their three boys, Eric, Marc and Ryan.
Linda was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she taught pre-school for four years and was a member of the Quilters Group. She also bowled for different leagues over the years. Linda loved to read and travel, especially vacations spent in New Hampshire, where she and Rob often visited.
Linda was full of life and found joy in seeing those around her happy. She was outgoing and made friends wherever she went. If you knew her, you knew that she let nothing get in the way of her ability to stay positive. The love she had for her family never went unnoticed and will be missed.
Survivors include her husband of almost 50 years, Rob West of Iowa City; their three sons, Eric West of North Liberty, Marc (Marissa) West, both of North Liberty and Ryan West of Coralville; two grandchildren, Tyler and Morgan, and many brother and sister in-laws.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 22, 2019