Linda Maria Ziegler Thompson
- - Linda Maria Ziegler Thompson passed away Tuesday, April 9th 2019. An informal celebration of life will be held at The Big White House in Coralville, IA from 1-4PM on Saturday, April 13th. There will be an opportunity to share memories about Linda at 3PM. Linda is survived by her daughter Haley Johannesen and husband Brian, son Cody Marmot and partner Kate Rich, sister Julie Schmidt and husband Juan, brother Jim Ziegler and wife Amy, brother Larry Ziegler, brother Patrick Brady and wife Mary, companions Rex and Sniffy, and friend Dennis McDonald.
Linda was born February 8th, 1953 and grew up in Spencer, Iowa and Milford, Iowa and attended the University of Iowa to pursue a degree in Special Education. She taught Special Education at College Community Prairie through 2012. She lived in Tiffin, Iowa for 25 years where she enjoyed tending to her garden. Linda enjoyed traveling and spending time in nature. Her ashes will be spread at her home in Tiffin, IA, at Lake Okoboji, IA, and in Crazy Woman Canyon near Buffalo, WY.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 12, 2019