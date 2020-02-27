|
|
Linda Marie Long
Linda Marie Long was born in Ledyard, Iowa, January 21, 1926, the daughter of Jacob and Ida Mae (Sunken) Hulsebus. She passed away at the age of 94, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 24th at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 25th at Christ United Methodist Church in Belle Plaine. Memorials may be made to Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
She was married to Keith Long and together they had three children, a son, Kenneth and two daughters, Barbara and Janet. They made their home in Belle Plaine, Iowa.
Linda was an active volunteer in the community, helping at the community center, the food bank, food pantry and the Benton County Volunteers. She loved the outdoors, gardening, Bingo and searching for lost golf balls. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Belle Plaine.
She is survive d by her two daughters, Barbara (Paul) Svoboda of Clutier, Iowa and Janet (David) Vavroch of Ankeny, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Long of Blairstown, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Scott Long, Robert Long, Matt Grace, Kristi Wright, Jodie Kampen, Jill Svoboda-Shull, Jennifer Charlson, Katie Svoboda and Brandon Svoboda; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five brothers, Henry, Jake, Ray, Bobby and LeRoy Hulsebus; four sisters, Ida "Susie" Rush, Chris Parker, Ann Thomas and Joann Collier; and a son, Kenneth Long.
Her ultimate final resting place will be in our hearts.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 27 to Mar. 4, 2020