Liza Zabner Lublin
Los Angeles, CA. - Z'L'
Liza Zabner Lublin died 8/13/19 in her bed in Los Angeles. She had attended Zumba class, went to the movies, and ate out at a restaurant that afternoon. She went to sleep content even though she would rather have had a busier day.
She was 88 and she was a serial survivor: the Holocaust, Ukrainian pogroms, the Soviet Union, Polish Communism, the Hungarian revolution, 1956 Sinai war, 1958 Venezuelan revolution, 1972 terrorist attack at Lod airport in Tel Aviv, and the Chavez revolution. Though she suffered from Alzheimer's, she still enjoyed life, had strong opinions, and was intensely engaged in the life of her family. So in a sense she survived the worst part of Alzheimer's. She divided the past few years of her life between Los Angeles (home of her daughter, Rachel) and Iowa City (home of her son, Joseph).
Though she denied it, she was a non-traditional feminist. She graduated from the University of Breslau with a degree in economics, and later received a doctorate in political science from Central University of Venezuela. She was able to speak fluently in 8 languages, and she worked hard all her life. She ran a flag factory in Caracas, Venezuela, and if someone called at 5 PM Friday with an urgent need for 10,000 flags on Monday, she would always answer "why not;" she (and the family) would work for 60 hours straight and never missed a delivery.
When she turned 88, she joked that this was the birthday for dyslectic people or those who could read forwards and backwards. It fitted her because she was ambidextrous; when cutting material for flags, instead of moving to the other side of the cutting table, she would just switch hands. Eighty eight also represents two infinite signs standing up side to side, she had infinite energy and an infinite joy of life. Throughout her life, Liza continued to be optimistic and she lived with FOMO (fear of missing out) until the last day of her life.
In Jewish prayers we recite, "mejaye metim". "God revives the dead;" already there is more than enough of Liza in her children, and her 6 grandchildren that her indomitable spirit will continue to live. Jewish obituaries usually start with the letters Z'L'. Zichrono means memory and LeBracha means blessing. This means "may the memories we have of our beloved ones, become a blessing for us." Her family and friends are blessed to have known Liza Zabner Lublin. We will always remember.
Those who wish to may make a memorial gift to the Film Scene or the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art in her honor. Services will be held in Los Angeles.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 16, 2019