Services
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
501 S 4Th St
Farmington, IA 52626
(319) 878-3716
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Shriver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd William "Bill" Shriver


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lloyd William "Bill" Shriver Obituary
Lloyd William "Bill" Shriver

- - Lloyd William "Bill" Shriver, 77, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Bill was born in Farmington, Iowa on June 21, 1941, the son of Harold and Jeanette (Hols) Shriver. He graduated from Farmington High School. Bill had a long career in the quality control side of trailer truck manufacturing with the Fruehauf Company in Ft. Madison and later with Trail Mobile in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Bill was a season ticket holder for Iowa Football and was a loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan. He maintained life-long relationships with is Fruehauf co-workers, which he considered family and had an annual golf/tailgate get together which he loved to organize each Fall with these close friends.

Bill is survived by his three sons: Cody (mother: Teresa Baird), Brett and Wade Shriver (mother: Shelia Steinmeyer Shriver); one sister: Jan (Farthing) Shriver; three grandchildren (Wade and Melissa's children): Hannah, Emily and Theodore Shriver; one niece and four nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother: Jim Shriver all originally from Farmington, Iowa.

His body has been deeded to the University of Iowa Hospital Anatomy Department.

A Memorial Service will be held in Bill's honor at a later date this summer.

In lieu of gifts or flowers any donations in Bill's honor may be made to Iowa City Hospice: 1025 Wade Street, Iowa City, Iowa 52240.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now