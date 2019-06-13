|
|
Lloyd William "Bill" Shriver
- - Lloyd William "Bill" Shriver, 77, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bill was born in Farmington, Iowa on June 21, 1941, the son of Harold and Jeanette (Hols) Shriver. He graduated from Farmington High School. Bill had a long career in the quality control side of trailer truck manufacturing with the Fruehauf Company in Ft. Madison and later with Trail Mobile in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Bill was a season ticket holder for Iowa Football and was a loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan. He maintained life-long relationships with is Fruehauf co-workers, which he considered family and had an annual golf/tailgate get together which he loved to organize each Fall with these close friends.
Bill is survived by his three sons: Cody (mother: Teresa Baird), Brett and Wade Shriver (mother: Shelia Steinmeyer Shriver); one sister: Jan (Farthing) Shriver; three grandchildren (Wade and Melissa's children): Hannah, Emily and Theodore Shriver; one niece and four nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother: Jim Shriver all originally from Farmington, Iowa.
His body has been deeded to the University of Iowa Hospital Anatomy Department.
A Memorial Service will be held in Bill's honor at a later date this summer.
In lieu of gifts or flowers any donations in Bill's honor may be made to Iowa City Hospice: 1025 Wade Street, Iowa City, Iowa 52240.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.
The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 13, 2019