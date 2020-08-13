Lois E. Lee
Iowa City - Lois Ellen Lee, 86, of Iowa City, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home in Iowa City surrounded by her family.
A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City with Pastor Sarah Rohret officiating. Following the memorial service, a committal service, open to the public, will be held at 11 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or the Old Capital Kiwanis.
Lois is survived by her children, Blythe (Tom) Adams and Pamela Kerr, both of Iowa City; grandson Derek of Iowa City; sisters, Ruth Ann Anderson of Peoria, IL and Monica Sue (Larry) Gilmer of Sikeston, MO; sister-in-law, Delores Lee of Peoria, IL; good friends, Marvin Kerr and David Krug of North Liberty, IA and her good friends "support group" of McDonalds.
She was preceded by her parents, brother Leslie Jr., sister, Betty Evans, and grandson Jeremy.
