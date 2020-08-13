1/1
Lois E. Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois E. Lee

Iowa City - Lois Ellen Lee, 86, of Iowa City, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home in Iowa City surrounded by her family.

A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City with Pastor Sarah Rohret officiating. Following the memorial service, a committal service, open to the public, will be held at 11 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or the Old Capital Kiwanis.

Lois is survived by her children, Blythe (Tom) Adams and Pamela Kerr, both of Iowa City; grandson Derek of Iowa City; sisters, Ruth Ann Anderson of Peoria, IL and Monica Sue (Larry) Gilmer of Sikeston, MO; sister-in-law, Delores Lee of Peoria, IL; good friends, Marvin Kerr and David Krug of North Liberty, IA and her good friends "support group" of McDonalds.

She was preceded by her parents, brother Leslie Jr., sister, Betty Evans, and grandson Jeremy.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved