|
|
Lois Jean (Jordan) Mellecker
Iowa City - Lois Jean (Jordan) Mellecker, 85 passed away on March 1, 2020 at The Bird House in Iowa City.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona, with burial following at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in rural Hills. The family will greet friends from 9 - 11 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to The Bird House, Hills First Responders and St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Lois Jean Mellecker was born on October 26, 1934 in Ames Iowa to Roy and Thelma Jordan. She graduated from Ankeny High School in 1954. She married Leo Mellecker on June 28, 1958 in Muscatine Iowa. Lois was a wife, mother, and homemaker. She worked outside of the house cleaning and babysitting. She also worked as a custodian at the University of Iowa, retiring in 1999. After retiring she worked at the Atrium Village as a dietary aide. Lois was member of the Red Hat Society, enjoying doing family activities such as camping, fishing, and going to her grandchildren activities. She enjoyed doing word finds, reading books and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State play. Lois will be remembered for her smile and sense of humor.
She is survived by her children Karen (Scott) Butterbaugh, Riverside, Terri (Dave) Doehrmann, Marengo, and Keith (Brenda) Mellecker, Hills, five grandchildren Joe Butterbaugh, Alison Butterbaugh, Melissa (Kollin) Orris of Washington, Paul (Olivia) Doehrmann, Amana, and Joscelin Doehrmann, Marengo.
Preceding Lois in death was her husband Leo, and her parents and grandparents.
The family would like to thank Internal Medicine & Palliative Care at the U of I Hospital, staff of The Bird House, Iowa City Hospice, Hills First Responders, and Johnson County Ambulance.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 9 to Mar. 18, 2020