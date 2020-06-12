Lois Marie Matthews
1958 - 2020
Lois Marie Matthews

Iowa City - Lois Marie Matthews, 62, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 11, 2020 at UIHC.

The family will celebrate the life of Lois by greeting her friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 12 PM to 2 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa City Library Friends Foundation, www.icpl.org .

Lois was born May 31, 1958 in Sterling, IL, the daughter of George and Wilma (Branding) Matthews. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Dubuque.

For many years Lois lived in New York City, moving to Iowa City in 2008. Lois had a great passion for music, the theatre, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and her family.

She was employed as an associate at Walmart in Iowa City.

Lois is survived by her two sisters, Beth (David) Butler of Wichita, KS. and Jane (Harold) Mohr of Manchester, IA; her nephews and niece, Matthew (Maddie) Butler, Kevin Butler, Amanda Mohr, Harold Mohr III, and Derrick Mohr.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
