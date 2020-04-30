|
|
Lonnie H Johnson III
North Liberty - Lonnie H. Johnson III, 31, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City.
A drive through visitation to celebrate Lonnie's life is planned for Saturday, May 2nd from 2 PM to 5 PM at the south end of Penn Meadows Park in North Liberty. Please follow the signs and enter through the south entrance of Penn Elementary School. There will be family to speak with, but please follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family's GoFundMe to help with expenses. https://gf.me/u/xyxs8q.
Lonnie was born March 26, 1989 in Houston, Texas, the son of Lonnie Johnson II and Livinia Moyston Johnson. He was a graduate of Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, TX and Le Cordon Bleu in Las Vegas. On November 16, 2011 Lonnie married Rebecca Mosier in Coralville.
Lonnie had worked in hospitality and other customer service fields.
He liked to cook and fish, but most important to Lonnie was time spent with his family, especially his children.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Rebecca, and children, Isabella Mosier, Devin and Jayden Johnson; his father, Lonnie II of San Antonio and his mother, Livinia of Seattle; his sister, Ashley Johnson-Saintil and her husband of Seattle, and his half- brother Melvin Powell. Mother and Father in law Rose and Randy Mosier, Brother in law and his wife Todd and Dianna Mosier, Sister in law Amanda Miller and her husband Randy, and many nieces and nephews.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his grandparents and half-sister, Remethia Wallace.
