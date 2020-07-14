1/1
Lonnie Liddell
Lonnie Liddell

North Liberty - Lonnie Liddell, 84 of North Liberty passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home after several years of failing health.

Memorial services will be held at 3:30 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 5 to 7pm that evening. Everyone is encouraged to dress casual and comfortable, mask or face shields will be required for entry, but will be provided in needed. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established to supports causes near and dear to Lonnie and his family. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
JUL
18
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
