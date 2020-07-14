Lonnie Liddell
North Liberty - Lonnie Liddell, 84 of North Liberty passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home after several years of failing health.
Memorial services will be held at 3:30 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 5 to 7pm that evening. Everyone is encouraged to dress casual and comfortable, mask or face shields will be required for entry, but will be provided in needed. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established to supports causes near and dear to Lonnie and his family. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.