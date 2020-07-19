Loren Keith Howsare
Iowa City - Loren Keith Howsare, 74, died peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Pastor John Meyer officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 PM, prior to the service, with a Masonic Service to be conducted at 2:15 PM. Graveside Services will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Floral Hills Cemetery, Hazleton, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Iowa City or Hospice Compassus.
Loren was born October 14, 1945 in Washington, Iowa, the son of Merle Alvin and Florence Alma (Turner) Howsare. On August 2, 1969 Loren married Linda Ehlers at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Aurora, Iowa.
Loren was employed at the University of Iowa as a custodian at Hancher Auditorium for many years, retiring in 2007.
Loren and Linda were longtime members of Christ the King Lutheran Church. He was a member of Masonic Lodge Clarkville 668, the York Rite, Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Shrine.
Loren is survived by his loving wife, Linda; two brothers, Marvin (Connie) Howsare and Larry Howsare; brother-in-law, Robert (Deborah) Ehlers; Linda's cousin, Don (Barb) Ehlers; extended family and many friends.
A video of the funeral service will be added to the funeral home website on Thursday, where online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
