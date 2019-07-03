|
Loretta J. Davis
Council Bluffs - Loretta J. Davis, age 73, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Iowa City, passed away June 26, 2019 at her home. Loretta was born May 5, 1946 in Council Bluffs to the late Edmund and Mary (Regan) Powers. She graduated from Mount Loretto Catholic High School. Loretta married Thomas J. Davis on May 8, 1971 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with three children. Loretta began her career with Qwest in 1964 as an operator and retired after 37 years of service in 2001 as Residence Marketing Supervisor. She was a member of Corpus Christi-Holy Family Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas J. Davis in 2010. Loretta is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Sean) Brown of Lake Forest, Illinois, Trisha (Scott) Davis-Ronk of Kingwood, Texas; son, Jeffrey Davis of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Quinn and Emmie Brown, Jessica Cross, Davis and Brody Ronk; sister, Louise Bendon of Indianola, Iowa; brothers, Edward (LaDonna) Powers, John (Ann) Powers, Robert Powers all of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews.
Holy Family Altar Society Rosary, Friday at 4:00 p.m. followed by Visitation with the family, Friday, 5-8 p.m. with a wake service beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi-Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at Corpus Christi-Queen of the Apostles Parish Hall.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church or the .
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 3, 2019