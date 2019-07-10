|
Loretta L. Lyman
Belle Plaine - Loretta L. Lyman, 74, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home.
Services are 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine with Don Drahos officiating.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Irving Cemetery, Irving, IA. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Loretta Louise was born December 28, 1944 to Peter Soliman and Assosima (Arsilio) Quintana in Honolulu, HI. She met William "Bill" Lyman while he was stationed in HI, they were married August 1989 at Fort Shafter in HI. Together the couple moved to Belle Plaine, IA in 2001. While in Belle Plaine Loretta worked for True Value. She was an American Legion Auxiliary member and delivered meals for the Community Center.
Loretta enjoyed spending time at the casino, or anywhere that had bingo, and long walks with her dog Tessa.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Lyman; sons, Ivanhoe, Jesse, David Okuda, Scott, Sean, Chris Lyman; daughter, Shana Okuda; sisters, Cecilia Santos, Stephanie Brancaleoni, Marie Acosta, Martina Marfil, Susan Gathing; brothers, Blane, Gerald, Gabriel, Martin Quintana.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Peter Okuda.
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 10, 2019