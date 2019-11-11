Resources
Lori Ann Weitzell Obituary
Iowa City - Lori Ann Weitzell of Iowa City passed away at home on November 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with a long illness.

She is survived by her loving husband Kirk, her adoring daughters Erin Weitzell Petersen (Amos), Emily Weitzell, grandson Cecil and sister Debbie Chelf, all of Iowa City. Lori is also survived by many sisters and brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Edwin Dlouhy, also of Iowa City.

A celebration of Lori's life will be held on Thursday, November 14th at 12:00 noon at The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 225 Highway 1, Iowa City, Iowa 52246.

Lori was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
