Lori K. Bross
Iowa City - Lori K. Bross, age 60 of Iowa City died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family from the effects of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for the streets near the church). Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A time for family and friends to gather to celebrate Lori's life will be held from 4 to 7 pm Monday at Gay & Ciha Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Lori's memory to the MS Foundation or ALS Foundation.
For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.
"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Lori's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."