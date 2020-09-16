1/1
Louise A. Aicher
Louise A. Aicher

Iowa City - Louise Adeline Aicher, 93, died peacefully Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a food bank of your choice that serves Johnson County.

Louise was born December 23, 1926 in Chippewa Falls, WI, the daughter of Fred and Florence (Buntz) Crain. Louise married Francis Ihrig. On July 6, 1966 Louise married Harry Aicher in Davenport.

Louise was a 1947 graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing. She had been a registered nurse at UIHC for many years, and prior to that at Mercy Hospital.

Louise enjoyed time spent gardening.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to all the staff at Windmill Manor for their wonderful care.

Louise is survived by her four children, Brian Ihrig of Iowa City, Cynthia Lee of Davenport, Laura Ihrig, and Nina Ihrig, both of Coralville; grandchildren, Damien and Lori Ihrig, Alexas Ihrig and Carl Brown, Jennifer (Kevin) Krzmarzick, and Jonathan (LaDonna) Lee; 6 great grandchildren; step children, Terre (Richard) Dolphin of North Liberty and Michael Aicher of Solon; three step grandchildren, Julia (Eddie) Huffman, Lora (Patrick) Dolphin-Leahy, and Jeffrey (Deb) Dolphin; two step great grandchildren and one step great great grandchild; one sister, Beverly 'Jane" Strub of Iowa City.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her son-in-law, John Lee, and brothers, Gordon, David, Robert, and her sister, Virginia Brawner.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
