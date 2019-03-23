|
|
Lowell Forbes
Lone Tree - Lowell Forbes, 76, a lifetime resident of Lone Tree, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home in Lone Tree. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March, 25, 2019 at the Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services in Lone Tree. Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery. Following the interment, there will be a time of food and fellowship at the Lone Tree American Legion. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Lone Tree Fire and Rescue or the Lone Tree High School Booster Club in memory of Lowell. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Lowell Leo Forbes was born on February 6, 1943, in Iowa City, the youngest son of Daris L. and Irene (Mincer) Forbes. He graduated from Lone Tree High School in 1961. On February 8, 1964, Lowell was united in marriage to Linda Rummells in Lone Tree. He was employed by Nate Moore Wiring in Iowa City, Iowa for more than 30 years and he retired from the University of Iowa in 2010. In addition to being an electrician, he farmed part-time for many years. Lowell loved his family and grandchildren. He took great pride in watching them participate in all kinds of sports. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and they attended the Iowa State Fair for more than 60 years. Lowell was a practical joker who never met a stranger. There wasn't a penny slot machine he didn't like, and he never lost. Lowell will be remembered as a hard worker and a very kind person.
Lowell will be deeply missed by his wife of 55 years, Linda of Lone Tree; children, Steven (Johnetta) Forbes of Johnson City, TN, Philip (Kelli) Forbes of North Liberty and Amy (Brian) Whiting of Rosemount, MN and seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Forbes, Christopher Forbes, Johnathon Forbes, Lucas Forbes, Alex Forbes, Brady Whiting and Nathan Whiting.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald Forbes, Keith Forbes and Loren Forbes; one sister, Lois I. Cook
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 23, 2019