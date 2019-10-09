|
Luann J. Bowling
Iowa City - Luann J. Bowling, 58, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
A graveside service and burial celebrating Luann's life will be held at 2 P.M., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at East Iron Hill Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa. A private family visitation will be held. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Luann Jean Bowling was born on June 1, 1961 in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Richard Alan Sr. and Janet Jean (Dutton) Bowling. She was a graduate of Iowa City West High.
Following high school, she did some housekeeping. She then began a 28-year career with WALMART in Iowa City working as the Department Manager in the Ladies Department retiring in mid-July of this year due to health reasons.
Those left to honor her memory include her father, Richard Bowling Sr. of Iowa City, IA; a son Joseph (Cassie) Bowling of North Liberty, IA; and brothers, Richard Bowling Jr. of Iowa City, IA, Neal Bowling of Iowa City, IA, Darren Bowling of Iowa City, IA, Curtis Bowling of West Branch, IA, and Brent Bowling of Iowa City, IA.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 9, 2019