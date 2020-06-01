Lucy Choisser
Coralville, IA - Lucy Choisser, 72, of Coralville, IA, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in her home with her loving husband, Sam and daughter, Kate by her side. At this time no services are planned.
Lucy was born on February 27, 1948 in Eldorado, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Edna (Hill) Choisser. She grew up in southern Illinois and southern Florida and went to the University of Miami for her bachelor's degree in education, to Southern Illinois University for her MS in rehabilitation, and to the University of Oregon and the University of Iowa for doctoral study. Lucy was united in marriage to Sam Cochran on May 21, 1983 in Iowa City, IA. Lucy was employed at Grant Wood Area Educational Agency for 25 years as an educational consultant to local school districts in the seven-county area, retiring in 2012.
After retirement, Lucy volunteered at the Coralville Food Pantry, on a neighborhood homeowners' association committee, as a University of Iowa Retiree Association program committee member, and at Iowa City Hospice.
She was an avid reader, a lover of trees (especially the American Chestnut tree near her home), a dedicated practitioner of mindfulness, a member of the Unitarian Universality Society, and an advocate for her students, differently abled children, and women. Last fall, she met one of her long-time goals of walking the Camino de Santiago in her red hiking boots alongside Sam.
Lucy is survived by her husband, Sam Cochran; daughter, Kate Cochran of Madison, WI; brother-in-law, Tim Cochran and sister-in-law Dawn Cochran of West Des Moines, IA; and nephew Jay Cochran of Ankeny, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Choisser.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Coralville, IA - Lucy Choisser, 72, of Coralville, IA, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in her home with her loving husband, Sam and daughter, Kate by her side. At this time no services are planned.
Lucy was born on February 27, 1948 in Eldorado, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Edna (Hill) Choisser. She grew up in southern Illinois and southern Florida and went to the University of Miami for her bachelor's degree in education, to Southern Illinois University for her MS in rehabilitation, and to the University of Oregon and the University of Iowa for doctoral study. Lucy was united in marriage to Sam Cochran on May 21, 1983 in Iowa City, IA. Lucy was employed at Grant Wood Area Educational Agency for 25 years as an educational consultant to local school districts in the seven-county area, retiring in 2012.
After retirement, Lucy volunteered at the Coralville Food Pantry, on a neighborhood homeowners' association committee, as a University of Iowa Retiree Association program committee member, and at Iowa City Hospice.
She was an avid reader, a lover of trees (especially the American Chestnut tree near her home), a dedicated practitioner of mindfulness, a member of the Unitarian Universality Society, and an advocate for her students, differently abled children, and women. Last fall, she met one of her long-time goals of walking the Camino de Santiago in her red hiking boots alongside Sam.
Lucy is survived by her husband, Sam Cochran; daughter, Kate Cochran of Madison, WI; brother-in-law, Tim Cochran and sister-in-law Dawn Cochran of West Des Moines, IA; and nephew Jay Cochran of Ankeny, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Choisser.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen on Jun. 1, 2020.