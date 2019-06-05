|
Lyle D. Sherman
Middle Amana - Lyle D. Sherman, age 86, of Middle Amana, passed away, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo with Rev. Andrew Gray officiating. Inurnment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Conroy, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo or Iowa City Hospice, in his name.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Ruby; a son, Douglas (Jaime) of Iowa City; a daughter Lynda (Matt) O'Brien of Seattle, WA, a daughter-in-law, Linda Sherman of Middle Amana; six grandchildren, Kyle (Christi) , Casey (Jordan), Jacob, Kyle, Chris, and Justin; and four great-grandchildren, Liam, Sophia, Avery, and Cameron. Also surviving are two brothers, Hap (Marge) Sherman of Marengo, and Rich (Carolyn) Sherman of St. Ansgar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Ron, two sisters, Thelma and Cleo and three brothers, Earl, Lee and Russ.
Lyle Duane Sherman was born March 13, 1933 in Marengo, Iowa, the son of Dewey and Mildred Slaymaker Sherman. He graduated from Iowa Valley High School in 1951 and attended UNI and Upper Iowa College. Lyle and Ruby Trimpe were united in marriage on February 18, 1955 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The couple made their home in Middle Amana. Lyle worked as a service representative for Amana Refrigeration for 44 years.
Lyle enjoyed the game of golf, and hunting pheasants, but he loved following the grandchildren in all their activities. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo, and an avid Bears, Hawkeyes and Cubs fan.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 5, 2019