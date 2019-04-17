|
Lynette Townsend
Marengo - Lynette Freeman Townsend, age 78, of Marengo, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the UIHC Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Marengo, with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Lynette is survived by her four children Alan (Joye) Bowers, of Independence, Alayna "Lanie" Scheetz, of Williamsburg, Tony (Cindy) Schirmer, of Williamsburg and Shari (Steve) Slagenweit, of Marengo; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a niece Pam Carter; and two nephews Scott and Mike Irwin. She is preceded in death by her father in 1979, her mother in 1993, an infant grandson Christian Scheetz in 1995 and a sister in 1999.
Lynette was born August 19, 1940, in Independence, the daughter of Lynn R. and Betty (Hechtel) Freeman. She graduated from St. John's High School in 1958. She married William Bowers in 1958. Later, she married John Schirmer in 1961 and James Townsend in 1965. Lynette was a waitress and a C.N.A. for many years and later worked at Big G grocery store in Marengo until she retired. She enjoyed catfishing, bingo, watching nature shows and murder mysteries, camping, reading, going to the movies and Red Lobster. Lynette was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 17, 2019