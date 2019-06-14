Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Tiffin, IA
M. Jane Colony

M. Jane Colony Obituary
M. Jane Colony

Iowa City - M. Jane Colony, age 87, of Iowa City, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Bird House, Johnson County Home for Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin, with burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery west of Tiffin. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Sunday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to any of the following charities that were very dear to Jane.

Children's cancer research c/o Holden Canter Center, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Bird House - Johnson County Home for Hospice, Iowa City Hospice, or Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 14, 2019
