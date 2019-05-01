|
|
Madeline Cecelia Smith
Marengo - Madeline Cecelia Smith, age 72, passed away on April 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Visitation will precede the funeral from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery. Memorials to Kennedi's Kisses 12402 S. 81st Ave., Papillion, NE, 68046.
Madeline is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jerry Smith; Children: Janet Vrba, Patty (Steve) Fisher, Frank (Dayna) Vrba, Julie (Rick) Bechtel, Shelly (Scott) Larson, Diane (Vince) Kimm, Chrissy (Wes) Ross and Eric (Marina) Smith; Grandchildren: Nadia Fisher, Cael Fisher, Natasha Vrba, Justin Vrba, Matt Sherwood, Nathan (Cassie) Bechtel, Riley (Lindsy) Larson, Lydia Larson, Whitney (Travis) Eister, Wade (Shawna) Kimm, Makenzie (Aaron) Kimm, Olivia Ross, Avery Ross and Allayna Smith; Great Grandchildren: Cole Sherwood, Coy Sherwood, Henry Bechtel, Cayden Larson, Nolen Larson, Graysen Larson, Cooper Eister, Harrison Eister, Harper Kimm, Cruz Kimm and Easton Brant; Furry kids: Codie, Sammy and Rudy.
She was preceded in death by her father, John F. Hart; her mother, Genevieve Haver; her sister, Pauline Byers; her nephew, Bryan Troupe and her great-granddaughter, Kennedi Sherwood.
Madeline loved Christmas. She shopped for the long list of family members above and wrapped every present with care. Madeline loved children and liked some adults. She loved flowers, puppies, birds and anything shiny. Madeline's favorite hobby was bingo. She enjoyed the ocean and went on many cruises with her husband, Jerry. Always generous with her time and talents, Madeline made beautiful cakes for family weddings and fun cakes for her grandchildren's birthdays. Ever thoughtful, she never missed a family birthday.
Madeline and Jerry were co-owners of S & J Sanitation. Madeline handled customer service, bookkeeping and employee relations. She never retired. Madeline faced many health issues over the years but rarely complained. She was a loving and patient wife, mother and grandmother. We were fortunate to have her as our matriarch.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 1, 2019