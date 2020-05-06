|
Marcella Barnhart
Nichols -
Marcella Irene Barnhart, 96 formerly of Nichols, Iowa passed away at the home of her daughter May 1, 2020 in Coralville.
Private family graveside service will be held Tuesday at the Muscatine Park Memorial Cemetery. Unfortunately Marcella's grandchildren will not be able to attend the services, it was her wishes to have her grandsons: Doug, Mike, Scott, Kyle, Greg and Marc to serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers or other forms of condolences the family wishes memorials in Marcella's name be made to: Nichols United Methodist Church or Iowa City Hospice.
Marcella was born January 18, 1924 at the family home, rural Nichols, Iowa the daughter of John Theodore (J.T.) and Grace (Green) Neff. She was a graduate of Nichols High School 1941. On December 27, 1941 she was united in marriage to Marion Leroy Barnhart. For 30+ years Marcella and Marion owned and operated Barnhart Insurance Agency. She was a long time Treasurer for the City of Nichols.
She was a member of Nichols United Methodist Church where she served as Treasurer and Nichols United Methodist Women. She enjoyed attending local and State Angus Association sales with her husband where she also sold livestock insurance. Especially enjoyed visiting children and grandchildren both locally and at their locations throughout the United States.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Marianne (Dean) Phelps of Nichols, Kay (Steve) Rewerts of Waterloo, Wendy (Tom) Beaver of Coralville. One son Keith (Margaret) Barnhart of Atalissa. 10 grandchildren: Doug (Pam) Phelps, Mike Phelps, Marla (Aaron) Matlock, Scott Barnhart, Kyle (Ann) Barnhart, Melissa (Brian Giordano) Barnhart, Susan (Wes Howland) Relland, Mary (Bryce) Watson, Greg Beaver, and Marc Beaver. Great-grandchildren: Tanner (Samantha), Payton, Drew, Ethan, KayAnne, Briana, Denton, Celia, Ayla, Lily, Ryan. Step Great-grandchildren: Brayton, Ethan, Kinsey. Sister: Ortha Neff of Iowa City. Preceeding her in death were her Husband, parents, Brothers: Duane, Ralph, Merton. Sisters: Marie, Theodora.
The family wants to give a large heartfelt thank you to the members of Iowa City Hospice for their help and caring with Marcella.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 6 to May 7, 2020