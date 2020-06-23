Marcella M. Wheeler
Iowa City - Marcella M. Wheeler, 98 formerly of Iowa City died Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Lone Tree Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, June 26, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service where there will be an hour of visitation prior to the services. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
"Covid 19 virus precaution standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Marcella's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so."
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.