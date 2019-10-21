Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Coralville - Marcelline (Cutler) Prodger, 99, three days shy of turning 100 and a longtime Coralville, IA resident, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Survivors include four daughters, Candace Kasparek, Betsy McGuire, Cecelia Israel and Carrie Cutler, as well as three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Marcelline's body was donated to science at the University Of Iowa Medical School in Iowa City.

Grandview Park Funeral Home in Des Moines is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
