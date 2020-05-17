|
|
Marceyne "Marcy" Ockenfels
Iowa City - Marceyne "Marcy" Eloise Ockenfels, 89, of Iowa City, passed Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.The Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez will officiate.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 23th from 9 AM to 10:45 AM in the parking area at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4330 St. Patrick's Drive, Iowa City. Please follow signage. Friends are welcome to drive thru, greet the family, and pay their final respects to Marcy. At 10:45 AM a Prayer will be recited, and the funeral procession will leave for the cemetery.
Social distancing must be respected.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mort and Marcy Ockenfels Scholarship Fund for the Children's Cancer Connection, 2708 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312 or www.https://childrenscancerconnection.org/donate. When donating online please note in memory of Marcy Ockenfels.
Marcy was born on November 3, 1930 in West Union, IA, the daughter of William and Gladys (McGowan) Barker. She graduated from Kirkwood High School. Marcy was united in marriage to Maurice "Mort" Ockenfels on November 29, 1949 at Hamilton AFB, CA. They proudly said that the secret to their marriage lasting over 67 years was their agreement that whoever filed for divorce had to take all of the kids! Together they founded City Carton Recycling Company, which they operated for 25 years. Following retirement in 1990 Mort and Marcy sold the business to their children. City Carton Company was the largest recycling company in Iowa. Prior to City Carton they established Ockenfels Transfer a trucking company in 1963. Marcy was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, and Women of the Moose. She was a ruthless euchre player, a rabid Hawkeye fan and supporter, and was the football pool "bookie" for many years!
Marcy and Mort wintered in Arizona for over 30 years and traveled the world together. Marcy was known as the "Angel Lady" and "Grandma Angel" for all the Angel pins she gave away. She loved being Grandma, and no grandchild or great-grandchild was ever allowed to be within 50 feet without giving her a hug immediately.
Marcy is survived by eight of her children: Margie (Dennis) Maurer of Waterloo, Donna (Fred) Renon of San Diego, John (Deb) of Swisher, Mark of Davenport, Andy (Kathy) of Riverside, Tim (Lisa) of Mt. Pleasant, Cindy Ward of Davenport and Chris (Verlaine) of Riverside; twelve grandchildren: Charles (Sheila), Brandi (Jenn), Dan, Kris, JR (Jesse), Travis (Torri), Austin (Nikki), Jake (Cindy), Abbey, Becca, Christine and Jennifer (Daryl); seventeen great-grandchildren: Jacey, Justin, James, Gavin, Alexia, Jon, Kayla, Sam, Alex, Zack, Abel, Charlotte, David, Zoey, Emma, Ezra and Delaney; Ockenfels in-laws: Rosie Beadle, Marge McFate, Therese Johnson (Clair Rausch), Marilyn Ong, Larry Ockenfels (Mary) and Ginny Storjohann (Neil Scarlett). She is also survived by her beloved (and spoiled) housecat, Miss Becky.
Marcy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Mort; children: Maurice Jr., Gene and his wife, Vivian, Debbie and Jerry; and her siblings: Robert Barker, Francis "Iky" Barker, Donna Kennedy, and Lora Jane Breitkrenz.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 17 to May 18, 2020