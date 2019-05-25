|
Marcia Jenkins Pitkin
La Quinta, CA - Marcia Jenkins Pitkin, 84, died at her home in La Quinta, CA on May 7, 2019. She was formerly a resident of Iowa City, having resided there 1960-1963 and 1968-1987. She founded and directed for a number of years the highly-successful Stephen Ministry program at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Iowa City.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Roy, four children (Barbara, Robert, Kathryn, and William), all of whom grew up in Iowa City and graduated from West High School, nine grand children, and a sister Louis Jenkins Trachta of Tofte MN.
More detailed obituary available at www.legacy.com, type Pitkin in Search Obituaries
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 25, 2019