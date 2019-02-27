|
Margaret Ann Schumacher
Marengo - Margaret Ann Schumacher, age 84 of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Rose Haven Nursing Home, in Marengo.
Memorial Service: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Marengo, with Rev. Anni Thorn officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Bishop Cemetery, rural Marengo. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 P.M. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be contributed to the Bishop Cemetery Association in her name.
Margaret is survived by two sons, Donald "Ray" (Carol), and Doug (Kari); three daughters, Sheryl Semler (Gordon), Ruth Fiser (Delbert) and Susan Carlson (Daniel); nine grandchildren, Jason Semler, Nathan Fiser, Jon Fiser, Amelia Schumacher, Harley Schumacher, Amy Roach, April Arp, Katelyn Wolter, and Kameryn Warren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Amelia Brabec Wesley, her father Hobert Wesley, her step-father Frank Posekany and her husband Donald L. Schumacher.
Margaret Ann Wesley was born May 30, 1934 in Dardnell, AR, the daughter of Hobert Wesley and Amelia Brabec Wesley. Her father died when she was very young, so she was very close to her step-father Frank Posekany. The family moved to Iowa when Margaret was 10. She attended the Chelsea area schools and graduated from Chelsea High School with the Class of 1953. She played basketball during her high school years. Margaret and Donald L. Schumacher were married on June 5, 1955. The couple lived in Belle Plaine for a short time, but spent the majority of their married life in Marengo, where she worked for the Iowa County Newspapers, including 30 years with the Pioneer Republican. She served on the Iowa County Fair Board and was involved with the 4-H program. Margaret had numerous hobbies, including photography, crafts, antiques, and sewing. She and Don loved attending the Iowa women's basketball games. They were proud of their accomplishment of attending at least one game at every one of the Big Ten arenas.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 27, 2019