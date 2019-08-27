|
|
Margaret Elizabeth (Gobble) Pressley
- - Margaret Elizabeth (Gobble) Pressley passed away peacefully at home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on August 24, 2019 at the age of 98.
She was born in Lemon Springs, NC to the late Clyde Columbus Gobble, Sr. and Genettia "Nettie" Viola Baity Gobble of Forsyth and Davidson Counties, NC. Margaret graduated from Grace School of Nursing, Morganton, NC in May of 1942, and began a 40-year career in the field of nursing, mostly in the United States Veterans Administration. She also worked for a time at the Iowa City VA Hospital. She became a very seasoned operating room nurse and retired in 1981 from the Miami VA Hospital as the OR Nursing Supervisor.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Thomas Pressley, whom she married in April of 1947 and they lived in love for 53 years of marriage; her sister, Frances Gobble Marriot; brother, Clyde Columbus Gobble, Jr.; and grandsons, Isaac Thomas Pressley and Nicholas Kyne Pressley.
Surviving family includes her daughters, Paula Elizabeth Pressley and Patricia Anne Pressley (Leonard Joseph Lang); sister, Marie Gobble Snyder; grandson, Asher (Abby) Brown; and many nieces and nephews and all their children and grandchildren all of whom Margaret adored.
Services will be held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Please visit www.hayworth-miller.com for service details.
Memorial Donations in Margaret's Memory may be directed to: Sunnyside Ministries: 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or The Nicholas K. Pressley Fund (Please contact the family for information of where to send donations to this fund).
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 27, 2019