Margaret Lucille Matthess, 91, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Iowa City, Iowa, mother of David Andrews, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Westridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 10 - 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Williamsburg, Iowa. A full obituary will be posted at a later date.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020