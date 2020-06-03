Margaret Lucille "Peg" Matthess
Margaret "Peg" Lucille Matthess

Margaret "Peg" Lucille Matthess, 91, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids with her family by her side. The family will greet friends from 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Please plan to wait your turn outside and observe social distancing guidelines and masks are required inside the funeral home. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Williamsburg, Iowa. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the services via livestream on https://youtu.be/kdNA4YmWU9g

To view the full obituary and to share a memory of Peg at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 3 to Jun. 13, 2020.
