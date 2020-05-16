Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Margaret Malloy

Margaret Malloy Obituary
Margaret Malloy

Williamsburg - Margaret Mary Malloy age 86 of Williamsburg passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Michael Cemetery in Holbrook with Father David F. Wilkening officiating. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be contributed to St. Michael Cemetery, Holbrook or REA Conroy in care of Kloster Funeral Home, 298 W. Washington St., Marengo, Iowa 52301.

She is survived by her children: Catherine (James) Buehner of Cedar Falls, Mary Ellen Malloy (Tryggvi Emilsson) of Champaign, IL, Helen (Randy) Steckly of Oxford, Janet (Tim) Lukan of Cedar Rapids, Patricia Malloy of Williamsburg, Joseph (Michelle) Malloy of Williamsburg, and Rita Malloy of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vincent in 2009, two brothers William (Bill) and James McKenna.

She was united in marriage to Vincent Joseph Malloy on August 25, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kinross. Margaret especially enjoyed her role as mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and will be missed by many.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 16 to May 18, 2020
