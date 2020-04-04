Services
Margaret "Jean" Peterson

Margaret "Jean" Peterson Obituary
Margaret "Jean" Peterson

Iowa City - Margaret "Jean" Peterson, 95, of Iowa City, died peacefully at her home on Friday, April 3, 2020 surrounded by family.

There will be no services at this time as her body was deeded to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine for scientific purposes. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Jean's honor to the Friends of the Animal Center Foundation.

Jean was born on February 10, 1925 in Sanborn, Iowa, daughter of Arthur and Edith Mae (Littell) Bottom. On January 5, 1945, Jean married Robert H. Peterson in Des Moines, Iowa. They had two sons, Mark and Daniel.

For 23 years, Jean worked as an office coordinator at the University of Iowa College of Liberal Arts, retiring in 1990. She then worked part time as a medical transcriptionist at Mid-Eastern Iowa Community Health Center for nine years.

She was involved with the Coralville Methodist Church, a member of Sweet Adelines Chorus and the Four Quarters Quartet, and she was also a member of the Tri T Chapter AL.

Jean loved to spend time with her family members, including the "furry" ones.

Jean is survived by her children, Mark Peterson of Ft. Madison, IA, and Daniel (Nancy) Peterson of Minocqua, WI; her grandchildren, Nicole (Terry) Goedken, Brice Peterson, Luke Peterson, Melissa (Danny) Hummer, and Joshua (Tanya) Peterson; nine great-grandchildren, Madison, Hallie, Owen, Laney, Lola, Emery, Catherine, Zachary, and Kitiara, and two great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Ruthie. She is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents, brothers Arthur and John, sisters Theodora Littell and Mary Ellen Solt, infant daughter Bobbi Jean, and her grandson Neil Peterson.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
