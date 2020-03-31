|
Margaret Thiessen
Atkins - Through faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, Margaret Thiessen was called from this life to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 75.
Private family services will be held, with burial at St. Stephen's Lutheran Cemetery, Atkins.
Margaret was born on July 14, 1944, in Vinton, IA to Louis & Cornelia Buelow. She was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism on August 13, 1944 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Vinton. She was confirmed in the Christian faith on March 30, 1958 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Van Horne. Her Bible passage was Matthew 10:32. She grew up on a dairy farm but was cut short with the untimely death of her father. Being raised on a farm nurtured her work ethics.
She attended Van Horne Consolidated School, graduating in 1962 and then attended Cedar Rapids Business College. She was a long-time member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church for 52 years.
On June 20, 1964, Margaret married Norman Thiessen, who became her life-long partner. They were blessed with two daughters, Kristi, and Carol. Margaret was a devoted wife and helpmate, as she worked alongside her husband as they farmed their 80 acres. They enjoyed yearly vacations as a family, especially the one where they rode mules to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
She was a stay-at-home mother and then started working as a bookkeeper at Cedar River Garden Center for nearly 30 years, which she said was her 2nd family.
Margaret and Norman spent their 50 plus years of marriage living in the same house which they built on their farm.
Margaret loved sewing, quilting, cooking, reading and mowing her yard. She faithfully encouraged her girls and her 3 grandchildren to live by the 10 Commandments and she fervently prayed for all of them. Her most treasured gift in the world were her 3 grandchildren and the special moments they spent together will be remembered for years to come.
She will be deeply missed by her 2 daughters, Kristi (Curtis) Rottman and Carol (Randy) Woodley; her 3 precious grandchildren, Rachel Woodley, Hannah Woodley, and Nathan Rottman; Her sister Rosemary (LuVerne) Jaster, all of Atkins; and many nieces and nephews, friends and co-workers. Family was very important to her throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, in December, 2019. She was grateful to greet their close family and friends at that time.
Her greatest joy was being Grandma to Rachel, Hannah and Nathan.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020