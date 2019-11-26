|
Marguerite Elyse Lewis
Iowa City - Marguerite Elyse Lewis, 75, lifelong resident of Iowa City, died Sunday, November 24 at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:00 am, Saturday, November 30 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City with Father Steve Witt officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens, Iowa City. Elyse's family will greet guests from 8 am - 9:00 am prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward St. Mary's church.
Elyse was born on February 7, 1944 in Iowa City, daughter of William and Wilma (Jones) Cahill. Elyse married Erv Lewis on November 14, 1964. They had three children: Jill, Eric, and Jodi.
Elyse graduated from Regina High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She spent her whole career as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City where she had many friends. In addition to her career as a nurse, she loved reading and cooking. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. She was especially proud of her children and grandchildren with whom she enjoyed spending time.
Elyse is survived by her children: Jill Lewis Dennis, Eric Lewis and Jodi (Bill) Keating all from Iowa City; four grandchildren, Joey Dennis, Meg Keating, Jack Keating, and Mac Keating; sisters Mary Ellen (Dean) Steckly of Iowa City, IA and Pat (Robert) Christensen of Carroll, IA and sister-in-law Nancy Cahill of Iowa City, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Wilma Cahill; husband, Erv; brothers, Raymond, David, John and Jim Cahill and sister Rosie Cahill.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019