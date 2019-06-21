|
Marian Sarah Bergmann
Iowa City - Marian Sarah Bergmann, 94, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Ruth Blayer officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Elder Services or Christian Opportunity Center in Pella, Iowa.
Marian was born July 17, 1924 in Iowa City, the daughter of Robert and Emily Meyer Schump. On December 18, 1945 Marian married William C. Bergmann in Iowa City.
Marian was employed at the University of Iowa for 18 years, retiring in 1986.
Marian was a 46-year member of the American Legion #17 Auxiliary and Women of the Moose.
The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Crestview for the wonderful care they gave to Marian over the past nine years.
Marian is survived by five children, Mary (Jerry) Allison of North English, Robert (Sheryl) of Springdale Richard of Auburndale, FL, Kathryn Kurth of Iowa City, and Roberta Bergmann of Pella: 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 5 great- great grandchildren; her niece, Emy and nephew, Frank.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill in 2008; her sister, Alice Grizel; and her niece, Susan.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 21, 2019