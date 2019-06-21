Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Bergmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Sarah Bergmann


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marian Sarah Bergmann Obituary
Marian Sarah Bergmann

Iowa City - Marian Sarah Bergmann, 94, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Ruth Blayer officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Elder Services or Christian Opportunity Center in Pella, Iowa.

Marian was born July 17, 1924 in Iowa City, the daughter of Robert and Emily Meyer Schump. On December 18, 1945 Marian married William C. Bergmann in Iowa City.

Marian was employed at the University of Iowa for 18 years, retiring in 1986.

Marian was a 46-year member of the American Legion #17 Auxiliary and Women of the Moose.

The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Crestview for the wonderful care they gave to Marian over the past nine years.

Marian is survived by five children, Mary (Jerry) Allison of North English, Robert (Sheryl) of Springdale Richard of Auburndale, FL, Kathryn Kurth of Iowa City, and Roberta Bergmann of Pella: 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 5 great- great grandchildren; her niece, Emy and nephew, Frank.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill in 2008; her sister, Alice Grizel; and her niece, Susan.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now