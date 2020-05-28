Marie A. Olson
Oxford - Marie A. Olson, 91 lifelong resident of the Oxford area died at her home Monday, May 25, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Oxford Cemetery. Public memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Oxford - Marie A. Olson, 91 lifelong resident of the Oxford area died at her home Monday, May 25, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Oxford Cemetery. Public memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from May 28 to May 30, 2020.