Marie A. Olson
Marie A. Olson, 91 lifelong resident of the Oxford area died at her home Monday, May 25, 2020.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Oxford Cemetery. Public memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Marie Arletta Schropp was born March 21, 1929, near Oxford on the family farm the daughter of Earnie and Alice (Hospodarsky) Schropp. She was united in marriage to Roy A. Olson on June 30, 1948 in Oxford. The couple resided near Oxford where they raised their family and for a number of years Marie worked for the former Sheller Globe Company in Iowa City. She was a collector of antiques, Kewpie dolls, enjoyed her roses and rock gardens but most of all she loved being with her family and friends throughout the years..

Her family includes her three sons and their wives, Alan and Tracey Olson, Mark and Carol Olson, and Clint and Lisa Olson; grandchildren, Brittany and Jeff Parris, Kaylie and Dan Malone, Steven and Karen Olson, Jason Olson, Tyler Olson; great grandchildren, Natalie Olson, Tenley Malone and great great grandchild Bennett Austin; and two sisters, Delores Mikelson and Deanna Macri.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; grandson, Walker Olson; and siblings, Walter Schropp, Roger Schropp, Leona Cochran, Alice Nash and Goldie Royston.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral And Cremation Service
134 E Main St
Oxford, IA 52322
(319) 338-1132
